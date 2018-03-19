Pope Francis sits among youths for a group photo during the opening session of the pre-synod of the youths meeting, at the the Mater Ecclesiae college in Rome, Monday, March 19, 2018.
Pope Francis sits among youths for a group photo during the opening session of the pre-synod of the youths meeting, at the the Mater Ecclesiae college in Rome, Monday, March 19, 2018. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo
Pope Francis sits among youths for a group photo during the opening session of the pre-synod of the youths meeting, at the the Mater Ecclesiae college in Rome, Monday, March 19, 2018. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

Pope Francis condemns prostitution as torture

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 05:54 AM

ROME

Pope Francis has asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women, saying that men who frequent prostitutes are criminals with a "sick mentality" who think that women exist to be exploited.

He insisted Monday: "This isn't making love. This is torturing a woman. Let's not confuse the terms."

Francis spoke during a four-hour long listening session with 300 young people invited by the Vatican to brief church leaders about what kids these days think about the Catholic Church. It's a preparatory meeting for a big synod of bishops on the fall on young people.

Francis had urged the delegates to speak with courage. He insisted: "Young people must be taken seriously."

