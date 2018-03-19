World

Scottish cardinal who recused himself from conclave dies

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 02:25 AM

LONDON

The Roman Catholic Church in Scotland says Cardinal Keith O'Brien, who became the first cardinal in history to recuse himself from a papal election over a personal scandal, has died. He was 80.

O'Brien had resigned as archbishop in 2013 after allegations about sexual conduct relating to relationships in the 1980s.

Experts called the decision not to attend the 2013 papal conclave that elected Pope Francis unprecedented.

Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh, said Monday that in life the cardinal divided opinion. But he says that in death, he hopes all can be united in "praying for the repose of his soul" and give support and solace "to those whom he offended, hurt and let down."

