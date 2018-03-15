World

Israel hits Gaza after explosives detonated near the border

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 04:48 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Israel says it struck four militant positions in the Gaza Strip after fighters there detonated two explosive devices near the border.

Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the two devices were detonated on the Gaza side of the border and caused no injuries. The positions targeted Thursday belong to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded.

Conricus says Hamas is urging Palestinians to protest along the border and then using the demonstrations as cover to plant explosives. Last month, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by explosives planted on the fence.

Palestinians have held regular protests along the Gaza border and across the West Bank since President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

View More Video