In this May 20, 2016 photo, a Bombardier CL604 aircraft, with tail number TC-TRB, descends to land in Istanbul. The Turkish private jet flying from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul carrying a group of young women crashed Sunday night, March 11, 2018 in a mountainous region of Iran during a heavy rain, killing all 11 people on board, authorities said. The doomed aircraft days earlier carried a bachelorette party bound for Dubai.The General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE said the flight took off from Sharjah International Airport on its way to Istanbul. Sharjah is a neighboring emirate of Dubai.
Iran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 11:47 PM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says that authorities have recovered the "black box" from a Turkish private jet that crashed in Iran while traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, killing all 11 people onboard.

Monday's report says officials also have recovered 10 bodies so far from the crash in the Zagros Mountains outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, some 370 kilometers, or 230 miles, south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

The flight took off Sunday from Sharjah in the UAE.

Sharjah civil aviation authorities say the plane's eight passengers were six Turks and two Spaniards. Three others were the flight crew.

The flight likely carried Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of the chairman of Basaran Investment Holding, and her friends who had celebrated her bachelorette party in Dubai.

