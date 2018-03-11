A man is taken away by Pakistani security officials after he hurled a shoe at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a ceremony in the eastern city of Lahore Pakistan, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Pakistani police said they arrested the man and his accomplice for throwing a shoe at Sharif.
World

Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif dodges shoe thrown in seminary

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 08:37 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

Pakistani police say they have arrested a man and his accomplice for throwing a shoe at former premier Nawaz Sharif in the eastern city of Lahore.

Police officer Nishat Cheema said the two men were former students of the Jamia Naeemia seminary, which Sharif visited Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear why they targeted Sharif, who was struck in the chest by the footwear.

In a separate incident Saturday, a man threw ink on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during a convention of his political party in Punjab  province, blackening his face. Authorities said the perpetrator, not affiliated with any political party, was "hurt" that Asif's party had tried to change the finality of Islam's Prophet Mohammad in the constitution.

Sharif was disqualified by the supreme court last year for concealing assets.

