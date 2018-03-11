Critics of peace deal dominate Colombia election

Ivan Marquez, a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, wipes his eyes as he announces the withdrawal of former guerrilla commander Rodrigo Londono from the race for president, citing both criticism of the political process and his serious health problems, at a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Londono, more commonly known by his nom-de-guerre Timochenko, is recovering from coronary bypass surgery performed Wednesday. Doctors diagnosed him with chronic lung disease and a clogged artery. Fernando Vergara AP Photo