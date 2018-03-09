UN: Some rape victims of Islamic State 'like living corpses'

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Pramila Patten attends a special screening of Netflix's"First They Killed My Father" at the DGA theater in New York. The U.N. envoy for sexual violence in conflict who just returned from Iraq says she found "a gross lack" of support for women and girls who were raped and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State extremists, and survivors she met "were like living corpses." Patten told a news conference Friday, March 9, 2018, that the survivors were released early this year and told her they are confined to camps because of the double stigma of being victims of sexual violence and sexual slavery, and of being associated with IS. Photo by Andy Kropa