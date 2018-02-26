This photo released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group and civilians gathering to help survivors from a street attacked by airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children.
This photo released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group and civilians gathering to help survivors from a street attacked by airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
This photo released on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group and civilians gathering to help survivors from a street attacked by airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus left at least 22 people dead and more than a dozen wounded Saturday, raising the death toll of a week of bombing in the area to nearly 500, including scores of women and children. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

World

Despite cease-fire, 10 more killed in rebel Damascus suburbs

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 12:55 AM

BEIRUT

A Syrian monitoring group and paramedics say that despite the U.N. cease-fire resolution, new bombardment of the rebel-held suburbs east of Damascus killed 10 people as airstrikes and bombing resumed.

Syrian state TV broadcast live footage showing the Harasta suburb being pounded by airstrikes and artillery.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said nine died in an airstrike shortly after midnight on the suburb of Douma and one person was killed in Harasta on Monday morning.

The new deaths bring to 24 the two-day death toll in eastern Ghouta, on the edge of Damascus, despite U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval on Saturday of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria. On Sunday, 14 people were killed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

View More Video