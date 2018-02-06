Armed cops surround a barn after a farmer reports a tiger. They end up with a mascot

Farmer Bruce Grubb was hosting a housewarming party Saturday at his new farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, when he took a break to check on his livestock.
That’s when he saw the tiger in his barn with 200 pregnant cows.
“I got a hell of a scare,” Grubb, 24, told The Scottish Sun. “I was worried it was going to eat all my cows before police managed to shoot it.”
Six cars of armed police officers soon arrived to surround the barn, reported the publication, while authorities asked the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, around 100 miles away, to check on its two tigers. Eventually, though, Grubb became suspicious when the tiger didn’t seem to be moving.
Never miss a local story.
“There was a standoff of about an hour,” he told The Scottish Sun. “No one really knew what to do for the best. But as time went on and it wasn’t moving, I started to think it wasn’t real. I drove right up to it with my truck and that’s when I knew it was a toy.”
Officers removed the nearly life-size stuffed tiger, telling Grubb they wanted to keep it as a mascot, reported The Telegraph.
“I feel a bit silly for calling the police but I thought it was a real emergency,” he told the publication. “We’re laughing about it now but it was very scary at the time.”
Grubb told The Telegraph that he had no idea who left the stuffed tiger in his barn.
“Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible,” Inspector George Cordiner with Police Scotland told The Aberdeen Evening Express. “We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent.”
