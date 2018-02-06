Trudeau is mocked for correcting woman who said ‘mankind’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Pause 1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:19 Dog trying to sneak pancakes starts house fire 2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A woman was the Canadian prime minister a question at a town hall when Justin Trudeau stopped her after using the word "mankind." “We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” he said. CPAC

A woman was the Canadian prime minister a question at a town hall when Justin Trudeau stopped her after using the word "mankind." “We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” he said. CPAC