Roadside bomb in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 7

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 06:47 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

Police in Pakistan say a roadside bomb has killed one person and wounded seven others in the country's southwest.

Police officer Afzal Buledi says the bomb was planted near a garbage bin at a crowded intersection in the town of Panjgur and detonated remotely on Monday. He says eight passers-by were wounded and one later died. Two were in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Baluch separatists and Islamic militants have carried out previous attacks in the region.

