The Latest: Italy identifies gunman as Italian man, 28

The spent cartridge case of a firearm is seen on a street after a shooting broke out in Macerata, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Italian police arrested a lone gunman in a series of drive-by shootings targeting foreigners Saturday morning that paralyzed a small central Italian city still reeling from the gruesome murder of a young Italian woman allegedly at the hands of a Nigerian immigrant. ANSA via AP Guido Picchio