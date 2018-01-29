German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, speak to an aid worker in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees, 100 kilometres
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, speak to an aid worker in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees, 100 kilometres 62 mi) east of Amman, Jordan, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. German president says moving German troops from Turkey to Jordan as part of an international military campaign against Islamic State extremists was “the right choice.”
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, speak to an aid worker in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees, 100 kilometres 62 mi) east of Amman, Jordan, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. German president says moving German troops from Turkey to Jordan as part of an international military campaign against Islamic State extremists was “the right choice.”

World

German president: Moving troops to Jordan was 'right choice'

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:24 AM

AZRAQ AIR BASE, Jordan

Germany's president said Monday that moving German troops from Turkey to Jordan as part of an international military campaign against Islamic State extremists was "the right choice."

Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke after meeting with the German contingent of nearly 300 troops at an air base in northeastern Jordan. Germany carries out reconnaissance and refueling missions over Syria and Iraq, where IS once held large areas.

Steinmeier told soldiers that the battle against IS has been successful, but that their service is still needed to combat remnants of the extremist group and to keep them from resurrecting it.

Germany moved troops from Turkey to Jordan last year, after Turkey restricted access to the soldiers, including visits by parliamentarians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Steinmeier flew to Lebanon on Monday afternoon, after a two-day visit to Jordan.

  Comments  