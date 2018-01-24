This grab taken from Al-Hadath Channel video on Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018, shows debris at the site of an explosion in Benghazi, Libya. Two consecutive car bombs detonated near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens more.
World

Death toll in car bombings in Libya's Benghazi rises to 33

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:11 AM

BENGHAZI, Libya

Libyan authorities say the death toll in a twin car bombing near a mosque in a residential area of the eastern city of Benghazi has risen to 33.

Local health official Hani Belras Ali said on Wednesday that 47 people were also wounded in the Tuesday night attack in the Salmani neighborhood. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Benghazi police say the attackers timed the second bomb to go off as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded from the first blast, aiming to cause a maximum of casualties.

The United Nations has condemned the bombings, saying that direct or indiscriminate attacks on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.

