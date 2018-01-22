Iraqi parliament sets May 12 as date for national elections

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2014 file photo, Iraqi lawmakers attend a session in Baghdad, Iraq. ON Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, Iraq's parliament approved May 12 as the date for holding national elections despite calls from the country's Sunni community to delay the vote until the return of nearly 3 million people displaced by the fight against the Islamic State group. Shiite lawmaker, Abbas al-Bayati, says the legislative body "unanimously" approved the date, which was proposed by the government, at Monday's session. Karim Kadim, File AP Photo