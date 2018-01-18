A London woman realized her father had been watering fake plants for years, as his late wife told him to do as a prank before she died.
A London woman realized her father had been watering fake plants for years, as his late wife told him to do as a prank before she died. Screenshot from Twitter
A London woman realized her father had been watering fake plants for years, as his late wife told him to do as a prank before she died. Screenshot from Twitter

World

His wife died of cancer. Years later, he realized she was pranking him from the grave.

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

January 18, 2018 03:04 PM

It was one of his wife’s final instructions to him before she died: Always remember to water the plants in the bathroom.

Nigel Fitton dutifully followed those instructions at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, after Phedre Fitton died of ovarian cancer four years ago, CTV reports — watering the plants day after day. In fact, he was impressed by how long he was able to keep them alive.

But when Fitton’s daughter, Antonia Nicol, came to help her father move about a year ago, they discovered the real reason the plants had lasted so long: They were fake.

“Can hear my mum chuckling,” Nicol wrote on Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bathroom was relatively dark, Nicol told CTV, so her mother had traded real plants for plastic ones before she died. No one else in the family knew that, though.

“We really laughed about it and it was lovely to think that my mum was still there with us,” Nicol told HuffPost.

The couple had known each other since they were 16, Nicol said on Twitter, and Fitton was “overcome with grief” after his wife died. She had been fighting cancer for five years.

Fitton’s original post sharing the story on Twitter has been retweeted more than 38,000 times. Nicol works as a firefighter in London.

She said her father enjoyed the fact that others found the story entertaining, too — so much so that he decided to reenact the watering.

How did he miss the fact that the water wasn’t being soaked up by the plants? Nicol has a theory.

“My poor dad probably thought the toilet had a permanent leak as there was always water on the floor,” Nicol wrote on Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

    A day at the beach get interrupted by a dolphin in distress.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes
South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video