His wife died of cancer. Years later, he realized she was pranking him from the grave.

It was one of his wife’s final instructions to him before she died: Always remember to water the plants in the bathroom.
Nigel Fitton dutifully followed those instructions at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, after Phedre Fitton died of ovarian cancer four years ago, CTV reports — watering the plants day after day. In fact, he was impressed by how long he was able to keep them alive.
But when Fitton’s daughter, Antonia Nicol, came to help her father move about a year ago, they discovered the real reason the plants had lasted so long: They were fake.
“Can hear my mum chuckling,” Nicol wrote on Twitter.
The bathroom was relatively dark, Nicol told CTV, so her mother had traded real plants for plastic ones before she died. No one else in the family knew that, though.
Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive. They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling pic.twitter.com/N87giD5zKT— Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 16, 2018
“We really laughed about it and it was lovely to think that my mum was still there with us,” Nicol told HuffPost.
The couple had known each other since they were 16, Nicol said on Twitter, and Fitton was “overcome with grief” after his wife died. She had been fighting cancer for five years.
Fitton’s original post sharing the story on Twitter has been retweeted more than 38,000 times. Nicol works as a firefighter in London.
She said her father enjoyed the fact that others found the story entertaining, too — so much so that he decided to reenact the watering.
@dannywallace my dad has loved this story being on here so much, he's reenacted watering the ferns pic.twitter.com/1NJpoYbpY8— Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 17, 2018
How did he miss the fact that the water wasn’t being soaked up by the plants? Nicol has a theory.
“My poor dad probably thought the toilet had a permanent leak as there was always water on the floor,” Nicol wrote on Twitter.
