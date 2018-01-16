World

Germany conducts searches against 10 suspected Iranian spies

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:00 AM

BERLIN

German authorities are conducting searches countrywide in connection with 10 suspected Iranian spies.

A spokesman for the Federal Prosecutors Office says the suspects are believed to have "spied on institutions and persons in Germany on behalf of an entity associated with Iran."

The spokesman, Stefan Biehl, told The Associated Press that Tuesday's raids were prompted by a tip from Germany's domestic intelligence service.

He declined to comment on a report by weekly magazine Focus that the suspects were spying on Israelis in Germany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

    A day at the beach get interrupted by a dolphin in distress.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes
South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video