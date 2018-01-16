Leading Kosovo Serb politician shot and killed in Mitrovica

Police officers secure the scene where unknown assailants opened fire and killed Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in front of his office in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The Kosovo government has strongly denounced the slaying of a leading Serb politician in northern Mitrovica and says it considers it to be a challenge to "the rule of law". Bojan Slavkovic AP Photo