Sri Lanka president re-imposes ban on women buying alcohol

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:28 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's president has re-imposed a ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold.

President Maithripala Sirisena's order came days after the finance minister revoked the 38-year ban and was announced Monday in a statement posted on president's website.

In the statement, Sirisena said he is committed to building a cultured society with values such as freedom, morality and democracy.

The ban had been in force since 1979, the early years of Sri Lanka embracing an open market economy. Many businesses had employed women to sell and serve alcohol and sold alcohol to them in spite of the ban.

