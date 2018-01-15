World

Former Egyptian lawmaker pulls out of presidential race

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:21 AM

CAIRO

A former Egyptian lawmaker says he has decided not to run in the presidential election in March, saying the political "climate" isn't conducive to campaigning.

Mohammed Anwar Sadat, nephew of Egypt's late leader Anwar Sadat, told reporters on Monday that his decision was partially taken to protect his campaign workers from intimidation or arrest by authorities.

He said he "will not contest a lost battle" while also citing emergency laws and a ban on demonstrations as further reasons for his decision.

Sadat, an outspoken critic of the government, was thrown out of parliament last year amid allegations he had leaked official documents to foreign diplomats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is the second presidential hopeful to pull out of the election, which is virtually certain to be won by the incumbent, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

    A day at the beach get interrupted by a dolphin in distress.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes
South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video