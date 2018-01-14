‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Pause 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:57 Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king 0:34 Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:31 America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. AP

