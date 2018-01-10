This manhunt led to a monastery. Monks’ vow of silence complicated things, cops say

He’s among the most wanted men in France — and for good reason, police say.
French aristocrat Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès is suspected of killing his wife and four kids in 2011, in a murder mystery that has intrigued the country ever since. Police in France suspect Dupont de Ligonnès shot his family members, rolled their bodies in lime and then buried them beneath the patio of the family’s lavish home in Nantes, the Telegraph reports.
And then Dupont de Ligonnès disappeared.
Despite more than 1,000 leads placing the wealthy fugitive everywhere from Africa to Thailand, he has yet to turn up, Agence France-Presse reports. The latest tip about his whereabouts was just this week, and it suggested there was a monk in southern France who looked suspiciously like Dupont de Ligonnès
Never miss a local story.
But when 20 French police officers surrounded the carmelite monastery on Tuesday, they encountered an unusual, vexing obstacle: All of the monks who live and worship there had taken vows of silence, according to the Telegraph. Police struggled to communicate, and then searched the monastery or two hours.
The search wasn’t successful. A man at the monastery looked similar to the fugitive from afar, but in reality was someone else altogether, The Times reports.
Police told Agence France-Presse that they had approached the religious compound in the ancient village Roquebrune-sur-Argens without sirens flashing or loudspeakers blaring, hoping to “not disturb the solemnity of the place.”
The site of the Saint-Désert-des-Carmes monastery is not far from Cannes, the city where Dupont de Ligonnès was last spotted in 2011.
When police found Dupont de Ligonnès’ family dead on April, 21, 2011, they had all been “methodically executed,” The Times reports. Each had died of two bullet wounds to the head, fired at close range with a weapon that was silenced. The family’s two dogs had been killed as well.
Dupont de Ligonnès was last seen just days before his family’s bodies were found, on April 15. He was caught on video that day leaving a hotel not far from the monastery police cased this week, The Times reports.
Before his family members’ bodies turned up, Dupont de Ligonnès had been busy, according to French law enforcement: He’d purchased a silencer, garbage bags, cleaning solution, lime and a spade. He’d also gotten a gun license and decided to sign up for a shooting club, according to The Times.
At the time, authorities said they thought the killings likely took place during the first week of April, the Daily Beast reports. To explain his family’s absence, Dupont de Ligonnès at first told his friends, relatives and officials at his children’s schools one of two stories: Either that he was a secret agent for U.S. and needed to go back to seek protection through the witness protection program, or that the family was relocating to Australia, where he said he’d taken a job.
Comments