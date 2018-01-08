In this photo provided on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group, Edlib Media Center, EMC, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets, gathering at a street which was attacked by Russian airstrikes, in Maarat al-Nuaman town, southern Idlib province, Syria. Syrian government forces and allied militiamen are advancing on the largest remaining rebel-held territory in the country's north, forcing thousands of civilians to flee toward the border with Turkey amid a crushing offensive just as the cold winter weather sets in.
In this photo provided on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group, Edlib Media Center, EMC, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets, gathering at a street which was attacked by Russian airstrikes, in Maarat al-Nuaman town, southern Idlib province, Syria. Syrian government forces and allied militiamen are advancing on the largest remaining rebel-held territory in the country's north, forcing thousands of civilians to flee toward the border with Turkey amid a crushing offensive just as the cold winter weather sets in. Edlib Media Center via AP)
World

Syria's death toll in Idlib car bomb rises to at least 25

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 01:10 AM

BEIRUT

A Syrian monitoring group and paramedics in the northwestern city of Idlib say the death toll from a massive car bombing there the previous evening has risen to at least 25. Also, nearly 100 people were wounded.

The first-responders Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets says four children and 11 women were among the 25 killed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday gave a higher death toll, saying 34 people were killed, including 18 civilians.

The Sunday night bombing targeted the office of Ajnad al-Koukaz, a militant group consisting of foreign fighters mostly from the Caucuses and Russia, according to activists.

Idlib is the capital of a province by the same name that is controlled by several rebel factions, including an al-Qaida-linked group.

