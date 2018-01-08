An Indian police official inspects a burnt restaurant in Kalasipalyam district, a busy and congested area in Bangalore, India, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. A fire in the restaurant early Monday killed five workers who were sleeping inside the building, police said.
Restaurant fire kills 5 sleeping workers in southern India

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:44 AM

BANGALORE, India

A fire in a restaurant early Monday killed five workers who were sleeping inside the building in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, police said.

Police officer M.N. Anucheth said the fire broke out after customers left and the sleeping workers were trapped on the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha building.

He said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The restaurant is located in Kalasipalyam district, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bangalore, one of India's information technology hubs, in southern Karnataka state.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the five were burned to death.

Last month, a massive late-night fire in a restaurant at a Mumbai complex killed 15 people. The fire raised questions about fire safety norms in pubs and restaurants, leading to safety checks in Mumbai and other cities.

