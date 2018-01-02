World

US, UK, Norway warn South Sudan over breaking cease-fire

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 02:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JOHANNESBURG

The United States, Britain and Norway are warning South Sudan's warring sides to respect a cease-fire after reported violations.

The statement by the three countries on Tuesday comes after the armed opposition and South Sudan's government traded accusations of violations of the cease-fire that began early Dec. 24.

South Sudan's civil war has entered its fifth year, with untold tens of thousands killed.

The troika's new statement says field commanders "and their political superiors" will be held accountable for cease-fire violations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It also calls on all sides to allow unrestricted humanitarian access. Millions in the East African nation are in need of aid but the United Nations and others have repeatedly expressed frustration at obstacles to its delivery.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

    A day at the beach get interrupted by a dolphin in distress.

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:31

Dolphin in distress meets its heroes
South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video