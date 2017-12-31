World

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan funeral, killing 12

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 02:53 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber targeting the funeral of a local official has killed at least 12 people.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of the eastern Nangarhar province, says the bomber set off his explosives vest among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for the local hospital, said the attack killed 12 people and wounded another 14.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar and routinely target security forces and local officials.

