Russia says it fully abides by UN sanctions on North Korea

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 02:22 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry is rejecting claims that Moscow has breached U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

The ministry said in a statement carried Saturday by the state RIA Novosti news agency that Russia has "fully and strictly observed the sanctions regime."

The statement came in response to a report claiming that Russian tankers had transferred fuel to North Korean tankers at sea over the past few months. Without mentioning any specifics, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that resolutions by the United Nations Security Council have imposed limits on North Korea's refined oil imports but haven't banned it altogether.

The Council has unanimously approved several rounds of sanctions against North Korea over its missile tests and nuclear program, including a new tough U.N. resolution last weekend.

