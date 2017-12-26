Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who submitted endorsement papers necessary for his registration as a presidential candidate, center, heads to attend a meeting in the Russia's Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who submitted endorsement papers necessary for his registration as a presidential candidate, center, heads to attend a meeting in the Russia's Central Election commission in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president. Navalny Campaign via AP Evgeny Feldman

Kremlin: Navalny's calls for vote boycott might be illegal

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 02:09 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin says officials should review opposition leader Alexei Navalny's calls for an election boycott to see if they might be breaking the law.

In a widely anticipated decision, Russia's top election body voted Monday to formally bar anti-corruption crusader Navalny from running in the presidential election next March. Navalny has called on his supporters to boycott the vote in protest.

Despite an implicit ban related to a criminal conviction, Navalny has been campaigning all year, reaching out to the most remote parts of the country.

President Vladimir Putin announced his bid this month.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday would not comment on the Election Commission's decision to bar Navalny but said the "calls for boycott ought to be carefully studied to see if they are breaking the law."

