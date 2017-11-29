'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

More Videos 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life Pause 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:12 Former Southridge standout Mason Martin takes a few swings, and HitTrax charts his work 0:29 Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 2:46 Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP

The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP