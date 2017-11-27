Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancée?

More Videos 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Pause 0:54 Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:34 A story of lies and fire from Pasco police 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:57 Richland quarterback Cade Jensen heaps praise on his receivers. 1:35 Earl Thomas after Seahawks beat rookie C.J. Beathard, 49ers: 'Obviously, it wasn't the best QB' 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy