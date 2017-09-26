World

AP Newsbreak: Saudis threaten fallout if Yemen probe passes

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

September 26, 2017 7:44 AM

GENEVA

Saudi Arabia has threatened other countries over a proposed resolution at the U.N.'s leading human rights body that would send international, independent investigators into war-torn Yemen.

A Saudi letter obtained by The Associated Press shows the kingdom has warned that adoption of the proposal by Canada and the Netherlands at the Human Rights Council could "negatively affect" their trade and diplomatic ties with the rich, influential kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab states are pushing a rival resolution that would reinforce a domestic investigation under the Saudi-backed government.

The competing approaches over violations in Yemen's 2 1/2-year war are perhaps the biggest showdown at the council session that ends Friday. Two Western diplomats confirmed their countries had received the letter. The Saudi ambassador in Geneva said he was not aware of it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video