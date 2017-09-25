Q&A: Rumbling Bali volcano looms over tourist paradise

A villager rides past by with Mount Agung seen in the background in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Thousands of villagers on the Indonesian resort island have been evacuated to temporary shelters amid fear that Mount Agung will erupt for the first time in more than half a century. Its last eruption in 1963 killed 1,100 people. J.P. Christo AP Photo