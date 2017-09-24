In quake-torn Mexican town, amputee toils to clear debris

In this Sept. 22, 2017 photo, Hector Rodarte, right, helps salvage personal items from a neighbor's home, destroyed in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico. Rodarte lost his right leg below the knee seven years ago when a car ran him over. That hasn’t stopped him from toiling in a brigade of civilian volunteers clearing the rubble of quake-collapsed buildings in his home town. Miguel Tovar AP Photo