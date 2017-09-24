Locals and volunteers walk in the streets of San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City said Friday they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focused on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown in this week's 7.1 magnitude quake.
Locals and volunteers walk in the streets of San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City said Friday they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focused on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown in this week's 7.1 magnitude quake. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo
Locals and volunteers walk in the streets of San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Inhabitants of the villages that dot the largely rural southern edge of Mexico City said Friday they feel abandoned, as aid and rescue workers focused on the 38 buildings that collapsed nearer the city's downtown in this week's 7.1 magnitude quake. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo

World

Searchers dig as Mexico City reopening just 1% of schools

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 9:06 PM

MEXICO CITY

Search teams are still digging in dangerous piles of rubble hoping against the odds to find survivors at collapsed buildings, while officials say they have so far cleared only 103 of Mexico City's nearly 9,000 schools to reopen Monday.

The need to inspect 98 percent of the capital's public and private schools nearly a week after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed at least 182 people in the city and 138 in nearby states is a stark indicator of just how long the path back to normalcy will be.

Federal Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno said Sunday that it could take a couple more weeks to inspect all of the schools. For schools found to have structural damage, students could be put in temporary classrooms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video