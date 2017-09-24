Search and rescue workers remove a painting from a felled office building brought down by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, as others raise their arms as a sign for people to maintain silence during their search for survivors in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. As rescue operations stretched into day 5, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive.
World

The Latest: Mexico quake death toll rises to 319

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 9:51 AM

MEXICO CITY

The Latest on Mexico's earthquake (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake is continuing to grow. It now stands at 319, with more than half of those in the capital.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday on Twitter that 181 people died in Mexico City. There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

___

10:25 a.m.

Mexican authorities say the death toll from Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has reached 318, with more than half of those in the capital.

Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente reported Sunday morning on Twitter that 180 people died in the capital.

There were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

