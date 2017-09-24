AP PHOTOS: Rohingya cry for 'motherland' at refugee camp

Rohingya Muslim girls, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious school, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, eat their breakfast outside their shelter, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, sells chicken, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
A sick Rohingya Muslim woman, Amila Khatoon, is carried on a plastic chair, by her sons on the way to hospital outside Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
Noor Mohammad a Rohingya Muslim man, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her mother as they pose for picture while looking for shelter, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Noor and his mother got separated from their family members while escaping the chaos back home. They have been living on roadside without shelter and going from one place to other around refugee camps in search of their family members.
Nine months pregnant Rohingya Muslim woman, Hajira Begum in pain leans her head on the shoulder of her husband Mohammad Sayeed as they walk towards hospital at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
A young Rohingya Muslim boy, Sheikh Ahmad, center, recites verses from the Quran in a crowded little tent that serves as a madrasa or religious school in the Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. As he lifted his hands in prayer, tears began to roll down his face and he prayed for those killed in the violence that his family escaped. Later, in his family's little shack, the Associated Press photographer asked him "why did you cry?" tears seeped through again and he said, "I'm crying for my motherland."
Tears roll down the cheek of a Rohingya Muslim boy, Sheikh Ahmad, at the family shelter as Sabooda Khatton his mother holds her son Noor Mustafa, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. As he lifted his hands in prayer, tears began to roll down his face and he prayed for those killed in the violence that his family escaped. Later, in his family's little shack, the Associated Press photographer asked him "why did you cry?" tears seeped through again and he said, "I'm crying for my motherland."
