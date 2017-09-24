Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious school, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape.
Rohingya Muslim boys, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pray at the end of their Quranic lesson in a newly opened madrasa, or religious school, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The massive exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar to escape brutal persecution appears to have slowed down, but several recent refugees say at least tens of thousands more are huddled near beaches or in forests waiting to escape. Dar Yasin AP Photo

World

AP PHOTOS: Rohingya cry for 'motherland' at refugee camp

By DAR YASIN Associated Press

September 24, 2017 7:47 PM

KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh

The young Rohingya Muslim boy recites verses from the Quran in a small, crowded tent that serves as a madrasa in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Then Sheikh Ahmad lifts his hands in prayer and the tears begin to flow.

He prays for those killed in the violence that his family escaped, among the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh over the past month.

Back in his family's tiny shanty, he plays with his sisters.

An Associated Press photographer asks him why he wept, and the tears seep through again.

"I'm crying for my motherland," he says.

