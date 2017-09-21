This liquor store has one request: Please stop paying with ‘sweaty money’

Please stop paying for alcohol with your sweaty money.
That’s what the owner of a liquor store in Perth, Australia, is telling customers as he notices an increase in moist currency.
Michael Nicolof, who owns the liquor store Cellarbrations Nollamara, posted a sign in his business banning customers who stow money in damp places like their underwear or socks, according to WAToday.
"Due to concerning health reasons, we will no longer be accepting any money that has been concealed in underwear or socks,” the sign reads. “We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
More and more customers at the liquor store have been shelling out cash drenched in sweat as it gets closer to summer in Perth, according to Yahoo7, prompting Nicolof to post the sign, which gained attention on social media.
“During wintertime it's not much of an issue,” he told radio 6PR, according to WAToday. “But coming into summer time, this money gets quite sweaty and the staff and myself don't really enjoy handling that money.”
He said it’s an issue that spans both genders, with women tucking their money “under the arm or under the breast” while the men tend to put cash in their socks.
Nicolof — who said only a few customers have complained about the sign — still remembers one especially disgusting experience that helped inspire his store’s unusual rule.
“I had an incident with a male customer where he's actually taken his shoe off,” he said, “and he's taken his sock off and there was money in the arch of his foot.”
It’s not the first time a business has banned soiled money.
Last year, a Kentucky tobacco store told its customers it would not accept “boob or sock money,” according to Fox59. And a Las Vegas gas station had the same rule, according to KTNV.
“Some (customers) like to bring me some soggy money,” Cindy Collins, manager of the Kentucky tobacco store, told WFIE. “They dig deep into their not ‘so-called pockets’ to bring me some nasty money that we don’t want to accept anymore.”
Nicolof couldn’t agree more.
“Look,” he said, “that’s money we don't want to touch.”
