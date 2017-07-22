Video shows a pickup driver brutally beating a 74-year-old cyclist with a small club

A concerned bystander captured disturbing video of a road rage incident in Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday between a pickup truck driver and an older cyclist that has resulted in aggravated assault charges.
According to a witness who spoke with Global News, the incident began with an argument over a left-hand turn, though it remains unclear who was at fault, if anyone was.
However, what happened next horrified onlookers. Witnesses say the man in the pickup, identified as 65-year-old David Fox by the Peterborough Examiner, pinned the victim, an unidentified 74-year-old man, to the ground and began hitting him with a small club.
A nearby store owner noticed the incident and began recording it on her phone as she approached Fox, according to the Toronto Star. As the woman recording runs towards Fox, he can be seen attacking the victim for at least 10 seconds. It is unclear how long the attack had been going on before that.
When the woman recording the video, who asked not to be identified, confronts Fox, he stands up and wipes blood from his face that appears to be from the victim. As other drivers stop and berate Fox, he repeats “I tried to walk away,” several times.
The victim then asks the woman where he is bleeding, and she replies, “everywhere.”
Other drivers ask Fox why he was attacking the man. His response is not intelligble on the video, but he gets into his car, despite bystanders attempting to stop him. Towards the end of the video, a bystander can be heard telling Fox, “He didn’t hit your truck.”
Warning: The video below contains graphic content and profanities that may upset some viewers.
According to the Toronto Star, the victim was transported to a local hospital and later released. Police told the paper that the victim and Fox do not know each other.
Meanwhile, Fox was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to the Peterborough Examiner. He has since been released from custody and is schedule to go to court in late August. CTV News identified his house and the car seen in the video, but he did not answer requests for comment.
