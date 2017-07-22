The Latest: Experts eye quake damage on Greek island of Kos

The Latest on the earthquake in Greece and Turkey (all times local):
6:15 p.m.
Crews of experts have begun examining the damage to infrastructure and cultural monuments on the eastern Greek island of Kos after a powerful earthquake killed two tourists and injured nearly 500 others in the Aegean Sea region.
In Kos, churches, an old mosque, the port's 14th-century castle and other old buildings suffered in the quake and were being checked by archaeologists and experts from Greece's Culture Ministry.
Hundreds of residents and tourists spent the night sleeping outdoors on the island, too afraid to return to their homes or hotels after the quake that struck in early Friday. Many camped out in parks and olive groves, or slept in their cars or on beach and swimming pool lounge chairs.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake as being of magnitude 6.7, with Greek and Turkish estimates a fraction lower. Two men were killed when a collapsing wall smashed into a bar in Kos.
2:35 p.m.
The family of a Turkish tourist who was one of two people to have died in the powerful earthquake that struck the eastern Greek island of Kos is on the island to prepare for the body's repatriation.
Sinan Kurtoglu, 39, was killed in the quake that struck early Friday, as was a tourist from Sweden.
Kurtoglu's father, Ali Kurtoglu, was on the island and was completing procedures to repatriate his son's body.
The imam of Kos, Serif Damadoglou, said the remains were to be transported to Turkey by boat, probably on Sunday.
10:10 a.m.
Hundreds of residents and tourists on the eastern Greek island of Kos have spent the night sleeping outdoors in parks, olive groves or in their cars, a night after a powerful earthquake killed two tourists and injured nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region, in Greece and Turkey.
At least two of the injured in Greece are listed in critical condition Saturday and had been airlifted to a hospital on the southern island of Crete.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake, which struck in the early hours of Friday, as being of magnitude 6.7, with Greek and Turkish estimates a fraction lower. Two men, one from Turkey and one from Sweden, were killed when a collapsing wall smashed into a popular a bar on Kos.
