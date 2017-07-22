Philippine Congress extends martial law in south amid siege

A protester displays a placard during a rally outside the Lower House as lawmakers gather for a special joint session on the possible extension of martial law in the southern Philippines, Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Martial Law was declared by President Duterte last May 23 for 60 days following the siege by Muslim militants of Marawi city which is now on its second month. Bullit Marquez AP Photo