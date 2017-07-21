World

July 21, 2017 9:32 PM

Police: Errant US bombing kills 12 Afghan security forces

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The Helmand provincial police chief says an errant U.S. airstrike confirmed by the Pentagon killed 12 Afghan National Police personnel and wounded two others.

Abdul Ghafar Safi said Saturday the death toll in Friday's airstrike was determined after a site inspection of the compound in Gereshk District of Helmand province.

The United States in a statement confirmed the airstrike on the Security Forces compound occurred during a U.S.-supported operation against Taliban insurgents in the area.

While much of Helmand province is under the control of Taliban, Afghan national security forces have been waging fierce battles to retake territory. NATO and U.S. troops are in Helmand to assist Afghan troops.

Safi told The Associated Press the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video