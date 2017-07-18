World

July 18, 2017 7:09 PM

Philippine rebel chief refuses to broker for city attackers

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The leader of the Philippines' largest Muslim rebel group says Islamic State-linked militants wanted his group to broker their possible withdrawal from Marawi city during the major military offensive against them but he refused to intervene.

Al Haj Murad Ebrahim of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front told The Associated Press in an interview late Tuesday that intervening would have been difficult because President Rodrigo Duterte has declared his government would not negotiate with terrorists.

Murad said the nearly two months of insurrection in Marawi is the worst he has seen in his more than four decades as a rebel in the country's south.

The militants in Marawi are now wracked by infighting and have expressed through religious emissaries they are ready to fight to the death.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video