World

July 18, 2017 1:13 AM

France fights forest fires near Nice, in Provence, Corsica

The Associated Press
PARIS

Hundreds of firefighters are working to extinguish a forest fire about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the French Riviera city of Nice, as unusually hot and dry weather has hit much of France.

Jean-Gabriel Delacroy of the Alpes-Maritime regional administration said Tuesday that the fire near Nice is "under control" but not yet over after breaking out Monday night.

Speaking on broadcaster Francetvinfo, Delacroy said three firefighters were lightly injured in the blaze, which consumed 120 hectares (about 300 acres) of forest and reached the town of Castagniers, inland from Nice. No homes have been hurt so far, he said.

Whipped up by Mediterranean winds, fires in recent days have also hit Provence and Corsica during the high summer tourist season.

