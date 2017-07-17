World

Indonesia's Parliament speaker named corruption suspect

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has named the speaker of Parliament as a suspect in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pocketed more than $170 million in government money.

The chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Agus Rahardjo, announced Monday that there is sufficient evidence to name Speaker Setya Novanto a suspect.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly legislators, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Among those named in an indictment presented at the trial of two Interior Ministry officials in March are the justice minister, a former interior minister and two provincial governors.

