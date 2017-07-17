S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015, file photo, North Korean Son Kwon Geun, center, weeps with his South Korean relatives as he bids farewell after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. South Korea's Red Cross said on Monday, July 17, 2017, it wants separate talks at the border village on Aug. 1 to discuss family reunions. Korea Pool Photo via AP, File)