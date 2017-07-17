World

July 17, 2017 3:58 AM

Israeli soldier convicted in shooting moved to house arrest

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's military says a soldier sentenced to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian attacker will be placed under house arrest ahead of his appeal later this month.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was captured on video fatally shooting a Palestinian who was wounded after stabbing a soldier in the West Bank last year. The case divided Israel, where military service is compulsory.

Israel's top generals pushed for prosecution, saying Azaria violated the military's code of ethics, while large segments of the public, including politicians on Israel's nationalist right, sided with the soldier.

He has been in custody since he was sentenced in February. The military said Monday he would be placed under house arrest later this week.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video