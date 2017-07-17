A policeman guards at a road near a school in Esslingen, Germany, Monday, July 17, 2017. Police said a suspect wanted after he showed up with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was still on the loose because they initially arrested the wrong man. Police tweeted that the man they arrested was let go again and that the suspect had probably fled on a motor bike.
A policeman guards at a road near a school in Esslingen, Germany, Monday, July 17, 2017. Police said a suspect wanted after he showed up with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was still on the loose because they initially arrested the wrong man. Police tweeted that the man they arrested was let go again and that the suspect had probably fled on a motor bike. dpa via AP Sven Friebe
A policeman guards at a road near a school in Esslingen, Germany, Monday, July 17, 2017. Police said a suspect wanted after he showed up with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was still on the loose because they initially arrested the wrong man. Police tweeted that the man they arrested was let go again and that the suspect had probably fled on a motor bike. dpa via AP Sven Friebe

World

July 17, 2017 5:51 AM

German police hunting armed man after he shows up at school

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Police said a man who was seen with a firearm at a high school in southwestern Germany on Monday was on the loose, but that students were allowed to leave the school after a search there turned up nothing.

Police spokesman Bjoern Reusch said the suspect didn't use his weapon and nobody was hurt when he briefly appeared inside the school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart. He probably fled on a motor bike, they later tweeted.

The Friedrich Ebert School was put under a security lockdown for a time Monday morning and all students had to stay inside their classrooms while officers searched the building. Other schools and kindergartens in Esslingen were also under lockdown, but eventually all children were allowed to leave and join their parents.

Police described the suspect on Twitter as wearing a blue T-shirt and light shorts. Local and federal police were looking for the suspect with helicopters and also blocked some streets in the city.

Police did make one arrest, but said they quickly realized they had the wrong man.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video