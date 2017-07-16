Macron seeks new Mideast peace talks at Netanyahu meeting

Pro-Palestinian activists hold pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron as they gather to protest Israeli Prime Minister's visit to France in Paris, Saturday, July 15, 2017. French President Emanuel Macron's invited on Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bilateral talks and a commemoration of a mass deportation of French Jews to Nazi camps 75 years ago. Placards read from left, fascist, torture, partner in crime and killer. Michel Euler AP Photo