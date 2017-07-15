Israeli border police officers stop people from entering the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, July 15, 2017. On Friday, three Palestinian assailants opened fire from a sacred site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, inside the walled Old City, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead.
Israeli border police officers stop people from entering the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Saturday, July 15, 2017. On Friday, three Palestinian assailants opened fire from a sacred site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, inside the walled Old City, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo
World

July 15, 2017 11:29 PM

Israeli police says wanted Palestinian assailant shot dead

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israeli police say security forces have shot dead a Palestinian assailant behind a pair of recent shooting attacks.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says that in a joint operation with the military early Sunday forces tracked down the suspect. He says the 34-year-old Palestinian opened fire at the forces with an automatic weapon. The troops returned fire, shooting him dead.

On Friday, three Arab citizens of Israel opened fire at a Jerusalem holy site, killing two police officers before being shot dead. In a first in decades, the site was closed. Israel says it will be gradually reopened.

Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 45 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist. Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them identified as attackers.

  Comments  

