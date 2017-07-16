World

July 16, 2017 3:56 AM

Arson suspect arrested after China house fire kills 22

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Authorities apprehended a man suspected of setting fire to a two-story house in eastern China early Sunday, killing 22 people, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Investigators discovered traces of gasoline at the scene of the pre-dawn fire in Jiangsu province and found all the doors of the house locked, according to the national work safety agency.

The house, located in the city of Changshu, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Shanghai, was used as a dormitory for 29 people working at a local restaurant, according to The Beijing News newspaper. The residents were mostly migrant workers in their 20s working as waitresses and cooks, the report said.

Three people were injured in the blaze.

The man who was apprehended is surnamed Jiang, Xinhua reported, without giving more details.

Changshu's city government said the fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video